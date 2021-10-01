Police report – October 1, 2021
Drunk driver
At about 10pm on Wednesday September 22, a car was damaged allegedly by another vehicle in Upper Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig. While investigating the matter, police were approached by a 34-year-old man who alleged to have been driving the vehicle at the time. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The man was charged with the offence and was kept in custody to appear at court.
Drugs supply
A 17-year-old woman was stopped and searched by police in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead and found in possession of herbal cannabis at about 3.40 pm on Friday September 24. She was taken to Lochgilphead Police Station for further investigations. Following subsequent searches she was charged with the supply of a controlled drug, namely herbal cannabis. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.