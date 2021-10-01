New primary one pupils
Look out for photographs in your Argyllshire Advertiser over the next few editions of this year’s excited new primary one pupils.
The Covid situation has meant that rather than produce a one-off primary one supplement, as has happened in recent years, the paper will publish school photos over a number of editions.
Note to head teachers – If you would like your new primary one class to appear in this feature over coming weeks, please email your P1 photos to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk