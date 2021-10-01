Local Hero Claire ‘humbled’ by Holyrood honour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Lochgilphead charity employee is on her way to Holyrood after being named as Argyll and Bute’s Local Hero.

Claire Cameron, outreach and community development worker at the MS Centre Argyll, was chosen by Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto as part of a bid among all 129 MSPs to recognise a constituent who makes a positive difference to the lives of others – often with little recognition – as their Local Hero.

Every Local Hero from around Scotland is invited to the Scottish Parliament’s opening ceremony on Saturday October 2 to mark the start of the new parliamentary session.

Jenni Minto said: ‘As the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament gets underway, it’s right that the people of Scotland are placed at the heart of our events.

‘We want to celebrate the achievements of our Local Heroes from across every constituency and region in Scotland.’

She continued: ‘The work of Claire, and everyone at the MS Centre, is truly inspirational. Claire is dedicated and passionate in her mission to improve the health, wellbeing and happiness of others.

‘Through the pandemic Claire helped the MS Centre in moving online and ensured those in need remained connected to the centre and received the support they needed.’

Argyll and Bute Local Hero Claire said: ‘The MS Centre was built over 25 years ago by the community for the community to support families who are affected by MS. We now have a busy, bustling hub in the centre of the community which is used by many, and without their wholehearted support we could not do what we do.

‘I feel humbled by the community for recognising my achievements in my role as outreach worker – a role that I love doing thanks to the inspirational people I support across Argyll’s mainland and islands living with long term conditions and challenging life circumstances.’​

Her Majesty the Queen, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, will speak at Saturday’s Scottish Parliament opening ceremony in front of Local Heroes, with a programme of music and entertainment planned reflecting the diversity of Scotland’s communities.

Claire Cameron, Argyll and Bute’s Local Hero. no_a40LocalHero_Claire01