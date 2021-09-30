Views sought on proposals for Craignish area

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Residents living along Lunga Drive near Ardfern have been asked to participate in plans to upgrade their local forest and its access road.

The proposals involve improving the environment of Daill forest for it to gain accreditation to the Forest Stewardship Council.

Among the objectives of the improvement plan are the eradication of invasive species such as rhododendrons, restructuring to improve the landscape setting, the enhancement of habitats to protect vulnerable species, and a restocking scheme that would create riparian zones and leave buffers around important watercourses.

The upgrade would also aim to extend ancient woodland sites and incorporate felling of larch to prevent the spread of a fungal disease.

A shieling hut in the forest would also benefit from an open area being created around it.

To meet the necessary standards for the Scottish Woodlands Group certification scheme it has to be deemed that it is managed sustainably and the opinions of local stakeholders must be considered.

Writing to local businesses and residents, Scottish Woodlands forest manager Tom Parker said: ‘We have included known issues in the information attached but would ask that you please raise any other interests that we may have overlooked at this stage such as recreational interests, rights of access, known wildlife sensitivities or archeological interests.’

Nearby, a separate consultation has begun regarding the upgrading of Lunga Drive to a public road.

The Craignish Community Company has asked residents to respond to a proposal from Colin Lindsay-MacDougall.

This would involve improving the track that links Lunga, Craobh and Ardfern to a standard that would be acceptable to Argyll and Bute council’s roads department.

The community company estimates the cost to be around of £400,000, of which Lunga Estate would contribute half.

The remainder would need to be funded via the community and any additional funding that could be raised.

A community company spokesperson said: ‘The context for the proposal is that the drive is in regular use by the community, but requires considerable upkeep as a result of being unsurfaced, making it difficult for the estate to continue to manage and maintain the road as it is.’

The proposal will be discussed at a community council meeting on October 6 and it is hoped all those interested will attend.

Anyone interested can also make their views known by emailing Iain Saunders at iainosaunders@hotmail.com.