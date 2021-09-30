Repeat of 2019 final for Celtic Cup

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic will meet in the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup Final following the shinty action on Saturday September 25.

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup – semi final

Oban Camanachd 4 Inveraray 0

Holders Oban Camanachd reached the Celtic Cup Final after their 4-0 victory over Inveraray at Mossfield.

Oban Camanachd keeper Cameron Sutherland saved with his feet from Garry MacPherson before the Oban side took the lead in the 39th minute. Malcolm Clark nicked possession from a defender on the right side of pitch before juggling the ball across the park towards the penalty spot, riding two challenges in the process. Clark then struck the ball on his left side across the keeper from the back of penalty spot and into the bottom left corner of the goal for what was a superb individual effort.

Referee Steven MacLachlan awarded the hosts a penalty five minutes into the second half. Daniel MacVicar went into ‘D’ and had an empty net to score but keeper Scott MacLachlan held him back and the referee pointed to the spot. Garry Lord drilled the penalty into the bottom left corner of the net, giving the keeper no chance with a great strike.

Andrew MacCuish came off the bench for Conor Howe and scored three minutes later. Malcolm Clark, who was moved back into the centre line early in the second half, sent a pass over for Daniel MacVicar to run onto into the corner. MacVicar crossed to Andrew MacCuish who turned his man as he took a touch at left side of ‘D’ before shooting high into roof of the net to make it 3-0 with 53 minutes played.

Conor Howe, who was now back on as Oban Camanachd made use of the rolling substitutes, beat a couple men and fired goalwards. Scott MacLachlan saved with his feet but the ball rose into the air and Daniel Cameron went in 50-50 with the keeper and knocked the ball out of the air and into the net to round off the scoring with five minutes remaining.

In the other semi-final, Kyles Athletic were 5-0 victors over Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park, Glasgow.

The 116th Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup Final between holders Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic, a repeat of the 2019 final, takes place at Taynuilt Sports Field on Saturday October 9.

In the Mowi Central League, Kilmory’s away tie with Kilmallie juniors at Canal Parks, due to be played on September 25, will be rescheduled.