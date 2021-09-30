MOJO 2021 preview – Headliner Rory O’B

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 16 with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, the Argyllshire Advertiser has been featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO festival.

Rory O’B

With a big following and his own unique genre of music, the headline act for MOJO 2021 will be Rory O’Byrne, well known around the Oban area as Rory O’B.

Starting at the age of 15 while still at school, Rory played bass with various bands before making his stamp with his legendary spoken-word style of music – cleverly weaving song, poetry and rap, often including newly-acquired acoustic guitar talents.

Over the years Rory has developed successful musical collaborations and continued solo projects with his self-described experimental/strange/acoustic music.

With influences including The Shins, Frightened Rabbit and The Decemberists, he produced his first EP titled ‘Quit rapping’ in 2015 which really got him noticed.

Rory then paired up with Oban friend and music partner, another popular spoken-word warrior called Kevin Irvine (K9 Kev) and they produced an excellently-received Rap CD album Vocal Heroes in 2016.

They then went on to play together at numerous gigs and played at the hugely successful Oban Live 2017 festival after being voted in as best newcomer that year to perform in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd – and what a response they got.

Among the assorted support members of the band on stage, guitarist and power singer Rhianna McMahon, also from Oban, has since been collaborating with Rory in a new project, The Romanas, having just produced their excellent debut five-track EP called Hanging on a Wire.

Rory has also been busy with solo recording work, having set up his own recording studio at home.

His recent four-track EP The Sun will Rise offers powerful testament to his endeavours and talent.

The inspiring Rory O’B is sure to be a fantastic act to bring down the curtain with a bang on MOJO 2021.