Mini rugby in the Oban drizzle

Saturday saw the first Dalriada Junior Rugby tournament in Oban in almost two years with the last fixtures taking place in October 2019.

The early morning rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the teams representing Oban, Kintyre, Mid Argyll, Etive Vikings (Taynuilt), Mull and Lochaber.

There were healthy numbers at all age groups and some great rugby was played.

Argyll and Bute Rugby Development Officer Andrew Johnston said: ‘This was the second event in the series and the high standard of rugby on show was great to see with some strong running and tackling and great tries being scored.

‘Thank you to Walter Speirs and his team at Oban Lorne for running a great tournament.’

The day was rounded off with the Oban Minis running on to the pitch with the Oban senior team prior to their league match against Strathaven.

The next Dalriada event is in Fort William on Saturday October 9 at Lochaber Rugby club.