Lochgilphead’s Yvie sets up Oban alcohol clinic

Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban now has a new out-patient clinic to help people reduce harmful alcohol use.

The clinic has been developed by Yvie Young, who is Argyll and Bute HSCP’s Alcohol Brief Intervention (ABI) practitioner based with the Community Addiction Team in Lochgilphead.

The new clinic will encourage referred patients to discuss lifestyle and behaviour changes using conversation and evidenced-based alcohol intervention techniques.

ABIs are ranked as one of the most effective interventions used to provide advice and share awareness of support services available to help.

Yvie said: ‘I am really pleased with the launch of the improved ABI service model. It will help to specifically target a wide range of patients, carers, family members, and health and social care staff.

‘The service will also offer practical advice, and signpost to helpful local and national support services.’

Capion: Yvie Young has developed a new ABI out-patient clinic in Lorn & Islands Hospital.

