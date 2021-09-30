Juniors centre stage at Tarbert Golf Club

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Following a busy season of Monday night coaching, Tarbert Golf Club junior section held its championship on Sunday September 26, courtesy of generous sponsorship from Loch Fyne Gallery.

The threat of wet and windy weather did not dent the enthusiasm of the young golfers, who took part in three different competitions.

The junior champion was Connor MacRae; group three champion was Aiden Kerr; group two champion was Jack Sinclair and group one champion was Macey Fair.

As part of their prizes they received a British Open top from Portrush which was kindly signed by European Tour star Robert MacIntyre.

Congratulations to everyone who participated and many thanks to Lesley at Loch Fyne Gallery for her sponsorship.

Thanks to captain Kenny for organising the coaching and the championship.

On Saturday September 25 the gents competed for the September medal in rather poor overhead conditions, though the course was in terrific condition with the greens running the best all year.

The only disappointment apart from the weather was the poor turnout.

Despite a horror start with a seven, John MacNab recovered well to take first place with a 70-7 for a nett 63, with Andrew Henderson on 68 and Jamie Stuart on 69. Bruce MacNab took first scratch on 69 including two precious magic twos.

The next trophy for the gents is the Glenralloch Cup on Saturday October 9.