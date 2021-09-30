Glendaruel hosts Tighnabruaich Open
Glendaruel and Colintraive Gun Club hosted the Tighnabruaich Open on September 25, the first club competition to be held since March 2020.
On what turned out to be a good day, 31 guns took part.
The High Gun of the day, after a three-way shoot off, was Ted Blakeway.
In second was Alan Brown; third, Paul Chalmers; and fourth equal were Martin Young, Gordon Griffiths and Eric McAllister.
The ladies prize went to Jessica Young. Junior winners were Scott Cameron and Jessica Young, while the pool trap competition was won by Stuart McNeill.