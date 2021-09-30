Generous golfers help ladies get in the pink

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The organisers of a big day out for Argyll ladies who have had cancer are tickled pink after a donation by generous golfers.

One of Argyll’s biggest golfing events, the John MacEachen Memorial Trophy, raised more than £7,500 for a variety of local cancer causes – including £1,000 for The Pink Ladies Day – at the competition at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban on September 4.

Also benefiting this year were The Dove Centre, Oban Hospice, Marie Curie and Macmillan nurses.

The Pink Ladies Day is a special event held just once a year for women across Argyll who have experienced breast cancer first-hand.

Now in its seventh year, the event ensures the wonderful women who go along will leave feeling uplifted, relaxed and glowing having been pampered from top to toe.

Pink Ladies are invited to go along with a special friend or family member.

An army of amazing volunteers offer their professional services as hair stylists, beauty therapists, nail technicians, holistic therapists and make-up artists all giving their time voluntarily.

Guests also enjoy a three-course lunch, morning and afternoon coffee and relax in the spa among other like-minded women, meeting new friends and having fun.

This day is completely free, financed by the incredible fundraising efforts of Argyll people, groups and organisations including the golf day, sponsored walks, bingo nights and afternoon teas.

Pink Ladies Day founder and organiser Nicky Murphy said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to receive such a generous donation thanks to the John MacEachen Memorial Trophy to help fund The Pink Ladies Day in November.

‘This goes a huge way to covering a big chunk of the costs involved. This will cover all of our travel and transport costs for every single one of our 100-plus ladies who come along from all over Argyll.

‘We are so grateful for the continued support of John’s family and friends over the past few years and thank everybody involved in the tournament for helping to raise these funds.’

If you have had breast cancer, whether you are in remission or currently going through treatment and would like to come along to this year’s event – in Lochgoilhead on November 19 – some spaces for guests are still available.

Contact Nicky on 07786 861266 or email pinkladiesday@outlook.com for more information and to book.

Nicky added: ‘We are looking for some additional volunteers in addition to the 15 specialists already on board.

‘In particular we need one more nail technician, one make-up artist and one beauty therapist who can offer facials and/or massage.

‘Expenses including food, drink, travel (and accommodation if needed) will be covered. Please get in touch with me if you are able to offer your fantastic services.’