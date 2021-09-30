Gardens of Argyll in new TV series

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two Argyll gardens will appear in a new BBC ALBA series which started last week.

Gàrraidhean Mòra na h-Alba, or Gardens of Scotland is presented by Murdo Macdonald, and the programme will feature Ardkinglas and Benmore gardens.

In a programme screened on Thursday September 30 and available on BBC iPlayer, it was the turn of Ardkinglas Garden at the head of Loch Fyne.

There, Murdo finds out about the model railway that used to run along the lochside, and wanders around the azaleas bursting with colour in the Ladies’ Garden.

He walks up to the old mill by the river, then explores the champion trees and renowned rhododendron collection in the Woodland Garden.

He also finds out more about the fairy garden for children which is made up of lots of little houses next to the bottom of tree trunks, laid out in trail.

‘The fairy garden attracts thousands of families each year so it’s become a destination in itself,’ said Murdo. ‘The Ladies’ Garden with azaleas is also well worth seeing; in summer it’s stunning because it’s ablaze with colour.’

On October 7, Gàrraidhean Mòra na h-Alba will showcase Benmore Garden at the end of Loch Eck, a regional garden of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Murdo visits the Victorian fernery, the Tasmanian Ridge and the Chilean Rainforest Glade, where he plants a monkey puzzle tree.

Murdo said: ‘Benmore is a dramatic garden in its terrain with amazing views and you could easily spend days walking around, just taking in what’s there.

‘There’s a wildness to the garden that isn’t as apparent at some of the other more formal gardens which can almost make you feel as though you’re in a different country.’