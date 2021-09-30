Don’t panic – there’s plenty fuel

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

There is plenty fuel to go around, but drivers must be sensible.

That was the message this week from Mid Argyll fuel retailers as social media was filled with speculation about local supplies amid scenes of panic-buying across the UK.

The reasons for alleged fuel supply problems, sparking panic-buying, have variously been put down to government policy, tanker driver shortages, Brexit and national media scaremongering.

At the Riverside Filling Station in Lochgilphead, manager Calum Charlwood explained: ‘We are working with our supplier Highland Fuels to ensure that we have enough fuel available. The situation over the last few days has been as a result of panic-buying and saw our fuel sales double, which put us under pressure to maintain supply.

‘We do have regular deliveries of fuel but we have now had to put a temporary £30 limit on fuel sales to ensure those who need fuel can access it.

‘We would encourage people not to panic and only purchase fuel if they really need it, to help get things back to normal.’

Tesco in Lochgilphead was reported to have received a delivery earlier this week.

In Inveraray, WD Semple reported that Monday this week was busier than usual but supplies were holding out, with a delivery due at the end of this week.