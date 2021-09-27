Your Pictures – September 24, 2021
Lochgilphead photographer Marc Pickering provides this week’s featured image.
Marc used reflections on the water at Bellanoch to add depth and interest to this beautiful rainbow scene, captured on Friday September 17.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
no_a39YourPictures02_MarcPickering