Community council returns
Lochgilphead Community Council is to hold its first face-to-face meeting since Covid lockdown in March 2020.
The community council, which is designed to represent the interests of the people of Lochgilphead, welcomes members of the public to its meetings.
The next meeting will be held on Monday October 11 at Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, starting at 7pm.
Social distancing of one metre will be observed and masks must be worn.