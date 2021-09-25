Soaring saxophones delight at drive-in concert

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Kilmory car park was the venue for the first Mid Argyll Arts Association (MAAA) drive-in concert.

And what a concert it was, featuring a curtain-sided lorry, lines of traffic cones, a sunny afternoon and talented young musicians.

The musicians, all saxophonists from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, only recently formed a saxophone quartet to perform at the event. We were delighted to welcome them to Argyll for their first performance as a quartet and for three of the four performers this was the first time they had performed in more than a year.

The quartet – Andrew, Dean, Jack and Richard – introduced each piece, giving background to both the role of the saxophone and the composer, with many of the pieces arranged by the group themselves.

Purcell’s ‘Festival Rondeau’ was the dramatic opening, a work well-known across all age groups, so a perfect start to the concert.

Following this was a work composed specifically for a saxophone quartet in 1857 by Jean-Baptiste Singelée, a friend of Adolph Sax who invented the saxophone. We were treated to the traditional Andante before moving onto the exciting Allegro.

The third selection of pieces were all by Debussy. This was a surprising choice as the saxophone is not really associated with the Impressionist period, however, it showed the versatility of both the saxophones and performers. ‘Arabesque No.2’ was followed by ‘The Little Shepherd’ which was delightful, calm and serene with only the sound of the river flowing through the trees and birds singing along. The jaunty ‘Cakewalk’ completed this varied section.

‘Air on a G String’ by Bach and known to many as a TV advert was the next offering. The opening descending bass line showed the depth and quality of the baritone saxophone in much more than just a supporting role. This music predates the invention of the saxophone by more than 100 years.

Gershwin and a selection of show tunes from the swing era were just what we needed after the relaxing ‘Air’. The four musical songs, all showcasing different styles, certainly had the audience smiling, toe-tapping and singing along. In the final piece ‘I Got Rhythm’ we were all moving to the music, including the quartet. Closing your eyes, you could imagine you were relaxing in a jazz club anywhere in the world.

The next piece, ‘L’Arlesienne Exhibition’, is a collection of highlights for the saxophone in an orchestral situation. The music was composed by Hiroki Takahashi, with many familiar themes from film and TV – including The Apprentice – all thoroughly enjoyable.

Gershwin’s ‘An American in Paris’ portrays the many sights and sounds that Gershwin experienced there in the 1920s. While it was composed for an orchestra which included saxophones and car horns, the music played by the quartet didn’t include any car horns – just skilled and imaginative saxophonists.

A change of pace to enjoy some relaxed, laid-back music from West Africa followed with Will Gregory’s ‘High Life’. The repeated rhythms with the peace of Kilmory, the cooling air and the gentle river flowing was almost hypnotic and brought the concert to a finish.

The audience cheered, clapped and blew their cars horns to ensure the quartet provided an encore. ‘Witch Hunt’ by Ulrich Schultheiss was the encore – a dramatic and fiery work challenging all the performers and bringing a fantastic concert to a close.

The quartet members themselves didn’t feel the cars were a barrier and said they ‘had a blast at a unique and special event’.

MAAA thank the 19th Argyll Scouts (Explorers) for helping with the car parking. Traffic cones and hi-vis waistcoats were loaned by MacLeods and the wagon we used as a stage was from Ferguson’s Butchers. Picnic boxes were pre-ordered from Lucy’s Ardfern. Argyll and Bute Council allowed the use of its premises.

The concert was supported by Chamber Music Scotland and Creative Scotland.

The next MAAA concert is on Saturday October 2 with Les Trois Blondes, Scotland’s only Bal Musette band, playing classical Parisian café music.

The specially-formed Royal Conservatoire of Scotland quartet – Andrew, Dean, Jack and Richard – had a blast at the unique open-air concert. no_a39MAAA_concert01