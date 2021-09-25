News from the districts – September 24, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll

A cargo-hauling electronic bike has sparked widespread interest across Mid Argyll.

The eCargo bike, available for hire and trial to Mid Argyll businesses, charities and organisations, has been supplied by HITRANS and is managed through the Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust’s ACT Now project to raise climate change awareness in Mid Argyll.

A busy Thursday last week for the eCargo bike started with the delivery of shelters to Act at Blarbuie Woodland for composting workshops, followed by delivery of unsold food from Lochgilphead Co-op to the Multiple Sclerosis Centre Argyll for distribution to the community.

The cargo bike later picked up donated bikes going to new owners in Lochgilphead before heading for a trial with a local business owner.

If anyone is interested in a trial of hire of the eCargo bike, email Jamie@act-now.org.uk for more information.

The ACT Now Project is funded by the Scottish Government Climate Challenge Fund.

Campbeltown

A Campbeltown ‘pre-loved’ furniture shop has been recognised for complying with Scotland’s national re-use quality standard.

Kintyre Reuse Hub at 64 Longrow, operated by Kintyre Recycling Limited, employs many people with barriers to working and has achieved Revolve accreditation after two years of hard work from staff and volunteers.

Revolve is a quality standard for second-hand stores in Scotland and is awarded to stores that meet high standards in safety, cleanliness and service, encouraging shoppers to shop second-hand first.

Kintyre Recycling Limited business manager Amanda Thorburn said: ‘After 22 years of being involved with Kintyre Recycling, this is one of my proudest achievements and I know it will carry on being a success after I leave with all the potential new opportunities.’

Luss

Staff at a Luss coffee shop could be forced to pay nearly £500 a year just to come to work, the owner of the business has claimed.

Rowena Ferguson made her concerns known to local councillors at a recent meeting where a traffic regulation order (TRO) for the village was discussed and agreed.

Under the terms of the TRO, businesses in Luss will be entitled to two passes for off-street car parking which can be used by staff.

However, Ms Ferguson said that additional permits were needed, though a council officer responded that a degree of compromise was required.

At an Argyll and Bute Council area committee on September 16, Ms Ferguson said: ‘The document [report on the TRO plans] makes reference to residents being able to pay £90 per annum for a permit, but it does not mention staff who have to pay £489 just to attend work.

‘I propose solutions such as additional business permits, because this goes to the very heart of my business.’

Jim Smith, the council’s roads and amenity services manager, responded: ‘It is an issue that exists in many locations across Argyll and Bute as there is simply not sufficient parking for everybody who wants it.

‘But we have a focus on providing parking for residents. There simply isn’t space to accommodate everybody, so there is a degree of compromise.

‘There are opportunities for season tickets, but that does come at a cost as part of the council process. There are proposals for permits for businesses as well as residents.

Councillor Lorna Douglas said there was ‘real concern’ where staff who were not on high salaries could have to pay for a permit costing more than £400.

She added: ‘Luss is not an easy place to get to. I know people who work there and do car pools, but to me, £400 for a permit is massive.’

Stuart Watson, the council’s traffic and development manager, replied: ‘Businesses can get two permits which can be for staff as well. If staff live in the zone, they can also apply for residents’ permits.’