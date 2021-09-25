Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 24, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Happy hundredth birthday!

We would like to add our best wishes to Mr Peter Ciarella on reaching his 100th birthday.

He is undoubtedly one of the best-known and loved people in the district, and his contribution to Lochgilphead over the decades is immeasurable.

Exciting times

It’s amazing how the foresight and hard work of different groups of people, working independently for their own particular areas of interest, have resulted in a number of improvement schemes coming to fruition at the same time.

Mid Argyll is looking forward to the completion of projects to upgrade the Lochgilphead swimming pool, front green and Kilmartin Museum. But recent work at places including Tarbert and Ardrishaig – with more in the pipeline – could be added to that list.

With Lochgilphead shop front improvements happening and the CARS about to begin – just look at the difference similar schemes made to Inveraray and Campbeltown – it seems the perfect time to have the prospect of improvements, just as we (hopefully) exit a depressing period of pandemic restrictions.

The council is often a target for criticism – but officers and councillors deserve huge credit for the work they have put into these projects with their partners.