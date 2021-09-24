Police report – September 24, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Drugs found

On Saturday September 18 at around 9pm, police on patrol had cause to stop and search a 21-year-old man at Patterson Street, Lochgilphead under misuse of drugs legislation. He was allegedly found in possession of 2.5 grams of cannabis and charged with the offence of possessing a controlled substance. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drug possession and drug driving

About 10pm on Friday September 17, on the A83 at Kilmory, police on patrol stopped a vehicle and searched a man aged 48 under misuse of drugs legislation. After allegedly being found in possession of 5.8 grams of cannabis he was charged with the offence of possessing a controlled substance and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal. The 46-year-old male driver of the same vehicle was also allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance and failed a roadside test for drug driving. He was arrested and evidential blood samples were taken to determine the level of impairment. He was reported for possession of a controlled substance and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal once results are known.

Abusive behaviour

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at about 11.50pm on Tuesday September 14 at MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead. While there a female, aged 31, was allegedly shouting and swearing at officers and refused to stop when challenged. She was arrested and charged with abusive behaviour. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Driving without due care

About 8am on Sunday September 5 a lorry collided with a bus on the A83 at Strone Point, Inveraray. Officers attending the scene reviewed the bus CCTV and the driver of the lorry, a 54-year-old man, was later charged with driving without due care and attention. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

No insurance or MOT

On Thursday September 16 at about 11am, police on patrol had cause to stop a white Volkswagen van on Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig. During checks the driver, a man aged 38, was found to have no insurance or MOT for the vehicle. He was charged and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vandalism to car

At around 11am on Saturday September 18 at Tesco car park in Lochgilphead, a black Audi Q7 was parked next to the tyre pump. The driver went into the shop and when returning five minutes later observed two scratches, which looked purposefully and freshly done with a key or another sharp tool, on the driver’s door. Police are investigating the matter. Should any member of the public have information in relation to this incident, they can contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.