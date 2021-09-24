New Argyll shop local gift card set for launch

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new gift card is coming soon to help Argyll businesses emerge from the pandemic with the help of local residents.

The Argyll and Bute love local gift card will allow holders to enjoy a fantastic range of products, services and experiences on offer across the area, including hotel stays, gifts, clothing, dining, household goods, groceries and services such as garages and accountants.

Businesses are being encouraged to register for the Scottish Government-backed scheme to stimulate increased local spending and help protect jobs across Argyll and Bute.

A map and listings of all registered businesses will appear on a dedicated Argyll and Bute webpage on the Scotland Gifts Local website when the card launches next month.

The gift cards will be sold online via the Scotland Gifts Local platform, which allows people from all over the world to order a card.

An ever-growing number of Argyll and Bute businesses are signing up, including cafes, bookshops, opticians, tourist attractions, gift shops and supermarkets.

The scheme is being delivered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), which is behind the Scotland Loves Local Campaign with funding from the Scottish Government and endorsed by Argyll and Bute Council.

Visit www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard to find out more about the Scotland Loves Local gift card, including details on how to sign up.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and rural growth, said: ‘The gift card scheme presents an excellent opportunity to support our local businesses as they continue to recover from the impact of COVID.

‘It has the potential to generate significant spending across Argyll and Bute’s economy, helping secure jobs and build a more sustainable future for the region’s communities.

‘We would encourage all businesses across Argyll and Bute to sign up – this is the perfect way for people to show their support for their local traders particularly in the run-up to the Christmas shopping period.’

Scotland’s minister for community wealth, Tom Arthur MSP, said the Scottish Government was ‘delighted to be backing this innovative scheme’, adding: ‘The gift card is a quick and efficient way to encourage spend and drive sales growth in our local economies.’

The Argyll and Bute gift card is one of 32, unique to each region of Scotland, and can only be spent in businesses located in the region.

Why should businesses sign up?