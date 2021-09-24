Lochgilphead celebrates Peter’s 100th birthday

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A lifetime of service to the community of Lochgilphead was celebrated this week as the much-loved businessman Peter Ciarella marked his 100th birthday.

Friends and neighbours poured through the doors of the old Burgh Electrics building on Monday September 20 to wish Peter well and to reminisce about his enormous contribution to the community.

The venue for the festivities was fitting as Peter had run his business from the shop on Colchester Square since the early 1960s and during his 82 years of building, repairing and selling electrical supplies.

When he was just three years old Peter moved to Lochgilphead from his home town of Picinisco in Italy with his mother, father and two sisters.

The welcome the young family received at that time spurred Peter on to work hard for his new town.

Peter was instrumental in the founding of the Rotary and helped out with work on the town’s first Catholic church.

After the Marquis of Bute donated money to buy ground in Lochgilphead for a Catholic church, Peter set to work employing his practical skills to help get St Margaret’s up and running.

His efforts then and throughout subsequent years led to Peter being awarded a Papal honour.

During the second world war Peter’s skills were put to further good use when he fitted battleships with devices to repel mines.

The importance of this work was recognised by academics at the University of Strathclyde, who interviewed Peter to find out more about the technology.

In total Peter worked on more than 400 battleships, cruisers and navy vessels, even getting to meet Winston Churchill on a ship set for North Africa.

Sadly Peter was on board the HMS Dasher aircraft carrier when she sank off Arran. He recalled: ‘We were out on a day sailing on the Dasher when she blew up and sank. They lost more than 500 men that day. And I lost my tools.’

It was after the second world war that Peter realised his ambition of running his own electrical company.

He had started his electrical apprenticeship in 1935 at the age of 13 with the Campbeltown and Mid Argyll Electrical Supply Company, and by 1947 he was ready to set up shop in Argyll Street, moving to Colchester Square in the 1960s by which time he and his business partner Davie Wilson employed 18 members of staff, working from Campbeltown to Strontian and on Islay, Mull, Coll and Tiree.

Peter recalled the start of his career: ‘I used to leave at 4am, get my rolls in the morning before travelling up to get the ferry to Craignure on Mull, then I’d take a bus to get the ferry over to Iona and then make the trip back home again. It was very hard work but it’s just what you did back then.’

It was also at the end of the war that Peter married a woman he had met while working at the Clyde shipyards. His wife Anne was from a family of 11 children brought up in Kilmacolm.

Speaking at Peter’s birthday celebration, his daughter Margaret Loughran said: ‘My dad, his parents and his sisters Maria and Netta were given a really warm welcome when they moved to Lochgilphead in the 1920s.

‘There were hardly any other families from outside Scotland living here at that time so they were always really grateful to have been accepted into the community.

‘I think that’s why Dad worked so hard over the years to support the church and the community more generally.’