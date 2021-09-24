Jean hands over Ardkinglas manager reins

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

One corner of Argyll which has grown and prospered over the past few decades lies at the head of Loch Fyne.

Think of Loch Fyne Oysters, the Tree Shop, the new Fyne Den childcare centre and much more besides – each facilitated to some degree by Ardkinglas Estate.

Many projects may never have reached the drawing board without the work of estate manager Jean Maskell, who retired last week after 23 years in the role.

Jean took on the job of estate manager for Ardkinglas Estate at Cairndow in 1998, working for owner Johnny Noble, founder of Loch Fyne Oysters.

After Johnny Noble’s death in 2002 Jean worked with his nephew, architect David Sumsion, to develop the estate into an organisation fit for the 21st century, able to take forward projects including property restoration, new housing schemes, woodland and horticultural restoration and preservation, as well as encouraging local enterprises to start up and prosper within the estate.

Jean’s interest in, and devotion to, Ardkinglas Estate has been key to the success of these projects and she has laid strong foundations for the estate to continue to develop.

Last week she handed over the estate manager’s role to Johnny Noble’s niece, Virginia Sumsion.

Paying tribute to her predecessor, Virginia said: ‘Many individuals and organisations have worked with Jean and their respect and admiration for her has been evident in the reactions to her retirement announcement.

‘Jean’s ability to work within many different areas and people has been a huge asset for the estate. She is now looking forward to applying these skills on a variety of projects with a bit more time to spend on them, though her colleagues’ gift of a bench for her garden will give her an excuse for a well-earned rest now and again.’

Jean Maskell is retiring after 23 years as Ardkinglas Estate manager. no_a39JeanMaskell01