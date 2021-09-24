Final shoot held at Barmore

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Gun Club held a highly successful clay target shoot on Sunday September 19 – but it will likely be the last held at Barmore.

After 35 years at the site, the club is looking for a new home after the Barmore property was put up for sale.

The weather was kind and a big entry of shooters enjoyed a final day of shooting at Barmore.

Posting on the club’s Facebook page, member Norman MacDonald said: ‘It was a cracking day; the shoot ran well with no problems or breakdowns. Well done Brian, Roy, Billy, Malcolm and the wonderful chef in the kitchen.

‘The weather was great everyone enjoyed the shoot. And Bobby [McColl] would have been proud to see so many turn up to support the final shoot at Barmore.’

Dave Ward added: ‘Great day, thank you everyone, now looking forward to a new ground and a new era for the club.’

And there was a message of support from Arrochar, as Alister McCready wrote: ‘Sad day. Hopefully you will get something sorted soon. All the best from Arrochar Clay Target Club.’