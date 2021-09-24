Aileen’s gift in mum’s memory

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church, based in Kilmartin, has been given a kind gift from Lochgilphead-based photographer Aileen Gillies.

In memory of her late mother, Mar, Aileen gifted three photographs depicting the previous church buildings which make up the parish.

Mar was a longstanding member of Kilmartin Church and Aileen thought it would be a nice gesture to offer the new church building these framed photographs of the old buildings.

Session Clerk Linda Tighe thanked Aileen, originally from Ford, on behalf of the church.

‘It was a lovely thought on Aileen’s part’, said Linda, ‘and it gives all of us who worship in our new home the opportunity to remember the beauty of the old buildings while enjoying the comfort of the new!’

PICS:

Kilmichael church.no_a39AileenGillies_Church01_Kilmichael

The former Kilmartin church. no_a39AileenGillies_Church02_Kilmartin

Ford church. no_a39AileenGillies_Church03_Ford

Aileen, left, and Linda with the three photographs taking pride of place on the wall of the new church building. no_a39AileenGillies_Church04