A feast of junior rugby in Lochgilphead

Rugby returned to Mid Argyll when the Argyll and Bute Dalriada festivals re-started following a lengthy postponement due to the pandemic.

It was perfect weather on Saturday September 18 for rugby and there was a great turnout at the Ropework Park in Lochgilphead with mini rugby players visiting from Oban Lorne, Etive Vikings and Kintyre RFC to take on Mid Argyll.

With Covid safety protocols in place the teams played a round-robin format of games at P4/5 age grade and P6/7 age grade.

Each team played three games and considering it was the first time they had played competitive rugby in over 18 months all the coaches were delighted with the standard of rugby on display.

The Mid Argyll teams played Etive Vikings in their respective first games. The P6/7 team drew six tries-all and the P4-5 team won by six tries to four.

Next they played Kintyre with the P6/7s losing by five tries to two and the P4/5s winning again four tries to three.

The last game for both teams came against Oban and this time the P6/7 team won by three tries to one and the superb P4/5 team won by five tries to three to complete a clean sweep on the day.

Lee Buckley of Mid Argyll RFC said: ‘The coaches at Mid Argyll would like to thank two under-18 players, Donald Self and William Wilson, who came along on the day and refereed all the games.

‘I think the boys were surprised by the quality of the rugby and the speed of some of the mini players, as they tried to keep up with them.’

During the day Argyll and Bute rugby development officer Andrew Johnston took all the girl players aside to record a good luck message for the Scotland women’s national team who took on Spain the following day in a crucial world cup qualifying match.

The message must have done the trick as Scotland ran out 27 – 22 victors to keep their world cup dream alive.

If any young people would like to play rugby either as a returning player or a complete novice, training sessions for all primary age children and S1-4 high school girls is at 4pm on Tuesdays on the rugby pitch at the joint campus in Lochgilphead.

High School training for S1-6 boys and girls is held on Thursdays at 4pm at the joint campus.

For any returning ex-players or novice adults, men and women who want to give rugby a try for the first time, have a look on Mid Argyll Rugby Club’s Facebook page for details of when the ‘old-timers’ touch rugby sessions are being held.

This week’s Dalriada festival on September 25 is being hosted by Oban Lorne RFC.

Players should arrive at Oban Rugby Club no later than 11.30am for a noon start.

PICS:

Mid Argyll P6/7 team. no_a39_RugbyMidArgyll01

Mid Argyll P4/5 team. no_a39_RugbyMidArgyll02

Donald and William refereed the games. no_a39_RugbyMidArgyll03

The girls had a great day – and even recorded a good luck message for the Scotland women’s national team. no_a39_RugbyMidArgyll04

Action from the P4/5 match between Mid Argyll and Etive Vikings, which Mid Argyll won by six tries to four. NO_T39_DalriadaAction_EtiveVikings_MidArgyll