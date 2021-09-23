Your Gateway to a bright business future

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As restrictions ease, Argyll and Bute businesses are turning their attention to moving on from the pandemic and planning for the future.

Business Gateway is available to help, providing support for every business at any stage.

Experienced business advisers can help business owners, via virtual meetings online or by phone, as they transition back to normality, providing support on issues such as flexible working, recruiting, sourcing finance, finding new customers or strategic planning.

For many businesses, the challenges faced over the last 18 months have required a review of how the business operates.

It will be some time before businesses across all sectors have recovered and ensuring efficiencies across all operations will continue to be key.

Business Gateway has a range of online guides and webinars that can help, on topics such as reducing costs and increasing productivity.

For business owners looking for new ways to reduce overheads while also doing what is right for the planet, now may also be the time to explore ways to embed sustainability into the business.

There are a variety of easy ways to do this, whether that’s switching to more energy-efficient lightbulbs, reducing printing requirements or limiting the number of waste pick-ups. Not only will this help meet wider environmental goals, but it can also reduce costs.

While restrictions have reduced, the importance of digital solutions hasn’t.

DigitalBoost, Scotland’s national digital training programme delivered by Business Gateway, has served as a vital resource for businesses during the last 18 months and can also help businesses to recover.

Now in its fifth year, DigitalBoost provides businesses with free support to help take advantage of technologies, improve productivity and increase resilience through webinars, one-to-one advice from digital experts and a wide range of online guides.

Expert advice is available on areas such as social media, cyber resilience, data analytics, digital marketing strategy and e-commerce.

Businesses can schedule a session with a digital expert through the Argyll and Bute office or visit the website to take a Digital Healthcheck, access articles and guides on a variety of digital topics or to book a webinar.

For those considering starting their own business, Business Gateway’s ‘Planning to Start’ tool is a useful starting point.

The tool asks a series of simple questions, taking around 10 minutes to complete, which then gives access to an instant start-up toolkit.

The Argyll and Bute Business Gateway office will then follow up to help create a tailored action plan specific to the business needs.

Throughout the last 18 months, businesses have dealt with ongoing uncertainty with resilience, and an innovative mindset has helped many survive.

Business Gateway remains available as a first point of contact, providing information and resources to help.

For more information and to connect with Business Gateway, visit www.bgateway.com or contact the local office on 01546 604 555.

