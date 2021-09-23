Learning and fun at Achahoish

How much fun can you have with a piece of old fishing net?

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now

Achahoish Primary School is at it again.

Having fun learning experiences and making the most of the school’s outdoor space, that is.

Principal Teacher Anna Graham explained: ‘We are working together to make our community garden space an inviting place to be again.

‘We have been cutting down (trailer loads of) overgrowth and re-making a space for our raised beds. A quick break to make our own dens with rooms!

‘We are currently working on a science topic on sound waves and will be making our own wind chimes from copper pipe we have had donated, which we will be using to make a sound garden section.

‘The children also found some old fishing net on the beach and worked as a team to make a school hammock in our outdoor classroom on the beach.’

 