Learning and fun at Achahoish

Achahoish Primary School is at it again.

Having fun learning experiences and making the most of the school’s outdoor space, that is.

Principal Teacher Anna Graham explained: ‘We are working together to make our community garden space an inviting place to be again.

‘We have been cutting down (trailer loads of) overgrowth and re-making a space for our raised beds. A quick break to make our own dens with rooms!

‘We are currently working on a science topic on sound waves and will be making our own wind chimes from copper pipe we have had donated, which we will be using to make a sound garden section.

‘The children also found some old fishing net on the beach and worked as a team to make a school hammock in our outdoor classroom on the beach.’