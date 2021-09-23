Charity the winner in Archie Miller Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Last weekend at Glenralloch members and guests gathered for the Archie Miller Cup – a breast cancer fundraiser which saw 30 players take part.

There were several husband and wife teams taking part although some divorces are possible after the 18 holes at Tarbert Golf Club.

The course, as always, was in superb condition; the weather turned out better than expected and the golf was pretty decent as well.

The winners were Stuart McAlister and Vez Wyroslawski with 40 points. In second place were Peter McLean snr and Jamie Stuart on 39, with Joanne and Douglas Kerr third on 37.

The real winner was Breast Cancer Awareness, with a healthy £600 sum raised from donations and raffle contributions.

It was a terrific effort from all involved and well done to all who supported the event.

On Sunday September 19 the ladies met for the September Stableford, with Rona Young keeping up her sparkling form to take first place on 42 points, with Joanne Kerr and Helen Samborek next scoring 37 points each.

On Saturday September 25 there is a gents medal and on Sunday the junior members compete for various events, including the club championship. All players are invited to show their support.