Business Gateway catapults consultancy to success

A business consultancy specialising in helping organisations deliver efficiencies and become more sustainable has been able to expand its team following a package of support from Business Gateway.

DWS Associates was able to take on a graduate placement thanks to HR advice and signposting to funding through the Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme.

The programme is funded by Argyll and Bute Council and the European Regional Development Fund 2014-20 Structural Funds Programme.

Alice Masson was taken on at the start of the year and has helped the business secure vital ISO accreditations, as well as the Scottish Business Pledge and Cyber Essentials Plus.

Through Business Gateway, DWS Associates owner David Smart was also able to utilise DigitalBoost, Scotland’s national digital upskilling programme, delivered by Business Gateway.

This included a Digital Health Check and webinars on video production for social media and LinkedIn for business.

David said: ‘Our network of experienced directors’ were at capacity, and we knew we needed support if we were to achieve our wider business goals and growth ambitions.

‘Through Business Gateway, we were able to access the help and funding we needed to expand our team and take on Alice, who has helped upskill the whole team with her creativity, research and communications skills. She also increased our capacity and resources, letting us achieve vital ISO accreditations that will help us facilitate further business growth.’

Alice said: ‘It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience working at DWS, and knowing that I’ve brought value to the organisation through my work in securing accreditations and developing our communications strategy.

‘I look forward to building on this further in the coming months.’

Business Gateway adviser Donald Melville said: ‘Taking on a new employee can be a complex process.

‘We can help businesses with each step, as they start their recruitment process through to hiring their new team member.’