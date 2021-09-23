Announcements – September 24, 2021

DIAMOND WEDDING

WAUGH – WILLIAMS – On September 30, 1961 at St. Aidan’s Church, Billingham, County Durham, Enid to Tony. Present address, The Cottage, Muasdale.

DEATHS

BLACK – Cupar, Fife. Mary (née MacCallum) at Northeden House, Cupar, on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Archibald Black (Lochgilphead). Dearest mum of Rosemary, Jean and the late Elizabeth and adored Grandma to James, Morven, Katie and Sophie. Much loved mum-in-law to Archie and Robin. Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Saturday, October 9 at 11am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

DOTT – Peacefully at home, 3d Hillside Road, Campbeltown, on September 16, 2021, Robert George Dott (Robbie) in his 61st year, dearly beloved husband of Grace, much loved dad of Scott, Nicola, Robert and William, loving granda of Robbie, Emma, Rio, Rachel, Matthew, Harper and William and a much loved brother of Cathie and the late Emma.

MCLEAN – Peacefully at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig on September 21, 2021, Margaret McLean, in her 82nd year, of 17 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of Eddie McLean, former Gamekeeper at Ederline Estate, Ford. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Jennifer and Ricky, much loved Aunt of Alison and Mark. A dear neighbour and good friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Donations, in memory of Margaret, can be made to direct to Ardfenaig Residential Home Comfort Fund or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

MCCALLUM – Suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on September 19, 2021, with his family by his side, Neil McArthur McCallum, in his 87th year, 1b Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Patricia MacIntyre, much loved dad of Maree and Morna, loving grandad of Leyona and Keira, great-grandad to Fallon and Fynn and a loving uncle. Neil’s funeral will take place in the Highland Parish Church on Saturday, September 25 at 11.00 a.m. Thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the Church at 11.30 am. We will travel along Argyll Street, Longrow, High Street, George Street along the Esplanade and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Neil along our route.

MCNEILL – Suddenly but peacefully at home, Creamery Cottage, Isle of Gigha, on September 16, 2021, Flora Muir MacDonald, in her 81st year, much loved mum of Iain and Yvonne, loving granny of Lorraine, Hannah, Victoria, Melanie and Iona great-granny of Allana, Alexander, Sean, Archie, Angus, Miylah and Lewis Iain and a loving sister and aunt. Flora’s funeral will take place in Gigha and Cara Parish Church (today) Friday, September 24 at 1.00 p.m. Thereafter to Gigha Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m., travelling to Gigha Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Flora along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BOWE – The family of the late Ronald (Ron) Bowe would like to warmly thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind gestures of condolence in recent days, following the sad loss of Ron. Grateful thanks to the medical staff on Ward 23 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley for his care. Our thanks are also extended to the Rev. David Carruthers for his comforting service, to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, Lochgilphead, for their valuable support throughout, and to staff at Cairnbaan Hotel for hosting the purvey. Ron was much loved and will be missed by many.

BRODERICK – Fiona and family would like to thank all friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the Mid Argyll ECCT Team, Christine Brown and Lorna Scott for their care and attention given to Michael over the last few months. Grateful thanks are extended to Belinda Braithwaite for a personal and uplifting tribute at Cardross Crematorium; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for professional services and to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes. Our thanks to all who attended at the service and also those who paid their respects as the funeral cortège passed through Lochgilphead. The retiral collection raised £600 for The Golden Jubilee Transplant Unit. Michael’s smile will live on.

MCKILLOP – HEATHER – Johnny, Steven and their families extend their sincere thanks for the many kind expressions of sympathy received, along with the cards, phone calls, messages and visits following the sudden passing of their beloved Mum, Heather. Special thanks to Rev. Dorothy Wallace for an uplifting and personal service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring and dignified services; to The Inveraray Inn for excellent purvey and to Morna for the lovely floral tributes. Our thanks also to all who paid their respects as the funeral cortège made its way to Glen Shira Cemetery and those in attendance at the church service and cemetery, where your support was greatly appreciated by us all. The retiral collection raised £560 for Inveraray Parish Church Funds.