And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Communities across the Tarbert and Skipness area have benefited from the latest round of community grants from Freasdail wind farm, operated by Renewable Energy Systems (RES).

The funds are administered and distributed by a local group headed by Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust and includes representatives from Tarbert and Skipness Community Council, Tarbert Harbour Authority, Argyll and Bute Council and an independent individual.

A total of £30,000 is to be distributed between 15 Tarbert and Skipness organisations providing services to the area’s community.

The projects to receive the grants range from funding the MS Centre for outreach visits to enabling Tarbert Golf Club to provide golf clubs on loan to aspiring new golfers.

Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust chair Sheila Campbell thanked RES Freasdail saying: ‘On behalf of TSCT I’d like to thank RES Freasdail for its continued support of such a variety of local groups.

‘This funding will go towards improving what local organisations can offer, which in turn will improve the health and happiness of our community.’

The community trust has just opened a pilot project to support groups with transport costs.

Over the next year groups can access up to 50 per cent of the cost of transport to an event or activity or help with funding the costs of training for a minibus driver.

For more information and how to apply visit the website www.tsct.org.uk for details.

The organisations which benefited from this latest round of funding are: