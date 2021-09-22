Rural college gets to grips with climate change

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With all eyes turning to Glasgow ahead of the crucial COP26 summit next month, the principal of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has highlighted some of the organisation’s world-leading research into climate change and other global challenges.

In a specially recorded message on SRUC’s new COP26 webpage, Professor Wayne Powell said: ‘At SRUC, we are facing and tackling some of the biggest challenges that are highly relevant to COP26.

‘This includes future land use and how we’re going to manage land into the future, to producing food ethically in a way that is safe for future generations, and which also addresses the decarbonisation of the economy and net zero.

‘In addition to that, we’ve got to think creatively about how we manage and enhance biodiversity in farming systems.’

Among other projects, the new webpage highlights SRUC’s Challenge Centres, which are tackling some of the world’s most urgent issues and producing work that influences industry, policy, communities and society.

The centres include Global Climate Emergency, Thriving Natural Capital and Future Food Systems.

The work of SAC Consulting, working with rural businesses to become more sustainable, is also highlighted along with SRUC’s extensive range of courses.

And, as part of the run-up to COP26, SRUC’s Rural Policy Centre’s new podcast on September 24 will see experts in climate change, biodiversity and agriculture take part in a round-table discussion on the themes of the summit.

Professor Powell added: ‘We are beholden not only to the gathering in Glasgow, but beyond them to our students, our staff, our communities and stakeholders, to work to do all we can to address climate change and make this a better and safer planet for us all.’

Taking place from October 31 to November 12, the COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

To find out more about SRUC’s research around the themes of COP26, visit www.sruc.ac.uk/COP26