Hikers return with mountain of charity cash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

There was a heroes’ welcome for the Over the Hill hikers as they returned to Tarbert on September 16 after conquering Ben Nevis for Parkinsons UK.

Piper John Hunt serenaded Don Murray, Tony Baccoli, Callum MacFarlane, Will Hemphill and Tom Lewis as they returned, having raised more than £4,000 for the charity.

The team was, of course, given huge support by the people of Tarbert, the Corner House bar and many others.

Margaret MacNeill of the Corner House posted on social media: ‘We are delighted the wonderful Over the Hill team has raised in excess of £4,000 – Gift Aid to be added.

‘Thank you to the Frigate Hotel, Kilbrannan Bar in Campbeltown and Renewi Lochgilphead for promoting and collecting sponsor money. Thanks also to the Secret Baker and One Fyne Deli for preparing the food. Also to John Hunt for piping. It caused a wee stir on Thursday lunchtime.

‘Parkinsons UK is our chosen charity and we are humbled by your generosity. Most of all we have to say a huge thank you to Don, Will, Tony, Tom and Callum for choosing to support Parkinsons UK.’

Donations can still be made at The Frigate and The Corner House or online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tarbert-Over-The-Hill charity page.

PIC:

The Over the Hill heroes enjoy a welcome pint with Duggie MacNeill of the Corner House – with a big cheque for Parkinsons UK. no_a39ParkinsonsTarbert01