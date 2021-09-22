Art returns to Craignish Village Hall

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The popular but pandemic-interrupted arts events schedule at Craignish Village Hall is to resume next month.

The programme will kick off with the much-anticipated, long-awaited Grandmothers Grimm on October 4, brought to the hall by the critically acclaimed Some Kind of Theatre group and the Touring Network.

Cannibalism, werewolf trials, deceit and murder all feature; Marie Hassenpflug and the Brothers Grimm are trying to edit the darkness out of old stories.

But as they do so, the voices of the women who created these tales are lost…what will be saved and what will be forgotten?

Discover a night of folk and fairy tales as you’ve never heard them before!

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Ardfern Village Stores and will be available at the door on the night.

This will be a licenced event with a bar, and organisers have worked hard to create and maintain a fully Covid-compliant space.

Further information can be found on the Craignish Village Hall website at www.craignish.org.uk