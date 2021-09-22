Argyll’s secret service – here to help

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A view by health and wellbeing campaigner Barabel McKay, chairwoman of the volunteer Mid Argyll-based Health and Care Group

You will have to wait at least a month to see the new James Bond movie, but Argyll’s very own secret service is available now.

It is a lifeline for those who need it.

It can rescue people who have sight or hearing loss from the additional pain of giving up everyday tasks and hobbies.

The service offers support to people of all ages who are deaf or hard of hearing, blind or partially sighted.

It doesn’t matter whether you have always been like that, or if the way you perceive the world has been changed by age or a life event.

This is the kind of professional help that will make a difference.

The staff promise to work with adults, children, families and carers to help maintain independence and quality of life, and are shocked to find that their existence is so little known, although this council initiative has been around for a while.

You can get in touch with the Sensory Impairment team by phoning or writing to them at Ellis Lodge Dunoon, 01369 708484.

They can help you hear crying babies, escape from fire with vibrating smoke alarms, enable you to operate safely in the kitchen or craft corner, see to your own bills and mail, orientate yourself in your home or neighbourhood, and provide you with benefits advice.

A home visit is necessary to assess your needs. That will provide the best thing of all, someone who really hears and understands your difficulties, and can help you find solutions.

It may even be possible to find some humour in a half price television licence when you can no longer see the TV!

Until that day they may be able to provide fancy spectacles to follow the football, or ways of enabling you to hear without disturbing the neighbours.

The health and care group aims to represent the views of service users and their families. Email Barabel McKay – barabelmck@gmail.com – for more information.