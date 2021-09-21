Restrictions lifted for library-goers
Book lovers looking for something new to read will be pleased to know that Lochgilphead and Tarbert libraries have extended their opening hours.
The new hours for Lochgilphead are Wednesdays 1pm to 6pm and Fridays 10am to 5pm, while Tarbert Library will open Tuesdays 1.30pm to 5.30pm and 6pm to 7.30pm as well as Thursdays 10am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 5pm.
More good news for readers is the fact that browsing at all liveArgyll libraries is no longer limited.
Customers can spend as long as they like browsing and also use seating provided, including study areas.
In the larger liveArgyll libraries, public network computers can also booked for one-hour time slots by calling the relevant library during opening hours.