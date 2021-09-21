Glenfiddich piping championship returns for 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray’s Stuart Liddell is among 10 of the world’s greatest solo pipers invited to compete in this year’s Glenfiddich Piping Championship.

The renowned competition returns to Blair Castle on Saturday October 30.

Defending champion Stuart will be joined by Dollar’s Callum Beaumont, British Columbia piper Jack Lee, five-time champion Roderick Macleod MBE, William McCallum of Bearsden, 2019 title holder Finlay Johnston, The Silver Chanter 2021 winner Angus MacColl, Edinburgh’s Iain Speirs, Glasgow-based Canadian piper Glenn Brown, and Connor Sinclair of Crieff.

The participants were selected from the two qualifying events that took place, with Stuart Liddell as the 2020 champion and Callum Beaumont as the overall winner of the Piping Live! Masters Competition.

The other competitors were chosen based on previous achievements at the Glenfiddich Piping Championship and will travel to Perthshire this October for the annual meet.

Musicians will play in both the Piobaireachd and March, Strathspey and Reel disciplines, with prizes awarded for each discipline, as well as an overall championship winner.

The prestigious 48th annual event will welcome live audiences to the Perthshire venue’s Victorian ballroom whilst also being livestreamed, allowing piping fans at home and around the world to experience the impressive sights and sounds of The Glenfiddich.

The competition will be followed by the celebratory Pipers’ Ceilidh at the Atholl Palace Hotel in Pitlochry, renowned for topping off the Glenfiddich experience for competitors and fans alike.

The Glenfiddich Piping Championship was established in 1974 to inspire the world’s finest exponents of Ceòl Mòr or Piobaireachd (the great music) and Ceòl Beag or light music (the little music).

Run by The National Piping Centre, the world centre for excellence in bagpipe music, and funded through the William Grant Foundation, the event is held annually at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl, Perthshire.

The National Piping Centre’s director of piping, Finlay MacDonald, said: ‘It’s wonderful to be able to bring The Glenfiddich Piping Championship back to a live audience this year. Blair Castle always makes for a magnificent venue for this prestigious event and the 48th edition will mark a welcome return to live competition, whilst also giving people at home and abroad the chance to tune in online.

‘In-person tickets are limited so we would encourage all those keen to be at Blair Castle to get their tickets as soon as possible.’

The judges for the day are John Wilson, Dr Jack Taylor, Cpt Stuart Samson (Retd) for the Piobaireachd section and Iain MacFadyen, William Morrison and Ian Duncan will judge the March, Strathspey and Reel. Bob Worrall is Fear an Tighe for the day.

Tickets for the Glenfiddich Piping Championship 2021 are on sale now at www.thepipingcentre.co.uk/glenfiddich