Fatal road crash on A816 near Kilmartin

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A816 Lochgilphead to Oban road.

The 46-year-old man, riding a white BMW motorcycle, came off his bike north of Kilmartin shortly after 9.55am on Monday September 20.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware.

Sergeant Paul Macpherson of Police Scotland Road Policing Unit said: ‘Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

‘We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

‘The man was riding north on the A816 as part of a group of motorcycles before the crash and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.’

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0837 of September 20.

On Saturday September 18 a 28-year-old man was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a one-vehicle crash on the A82 at Tyndrum at around 9.30am.

The road was shut for about five hours before it re-opened.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was described by medical staff as being in a stable condition. A woman, aged 27, also needed hospital treatment and was taken by road ambulance to Paisley’s Royal Alexandra.

There was more traffic delays in the Taynuilt area on Saturday after a two-vehicle collision in the village about 3pm. No-one was injured.