Your Pictures – September 17, 2021
We head for a glen north of Lochgilphead for this week’s featured photograph.
Iain MacNicol, recently retired Lochgilphead police sergeant, took the picture on his iPhone 11 at his family’s Turnalt Farm, Barbreck on September 9 while helping to gather sheep off the hill, aided by working collie Bob.
A wonderful photo of a rare Argyll sight – a glen with hardly a Sitka spruce tree to be seen and still being actively farmed.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk