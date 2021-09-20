Volunteers wanted to guide girls to Guiding

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new recruitment campaign is looking for volunteers to join Girlguiding Scotland and help the return of face-to-face guiding in communities across the country.

Almost 100 girls and young women in Argyll and Bute are currently on the waiting list to join a Rainbow, Brownie, Guide or Ranger unit and to help fulfil this Girlguiding Scotland is looking for volunteers through its #ExploreDiscoverVolunteer campaign.

From adventure weekends away to earning new badges, Girlguiding Scotland wants to provide even more girls and young women a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.

According to Volunteer Scotland there are many benefits to volunteering including gaining confidence, meeting new people, being part of a community, taking on a challenge and having fun, all of which can be gained from being a volunteer with Girlguiding Scotland.

A survey carried out by Girlguiding found that nearly a third of girls and young women in Scotland felt lockdown has had a negative impact on their mental health – amid high levels of worry, stress and loneliness.

Girlguiding Scotland volunteer Tricia Forrester said: ‘It has been especially hard during the pandemic; we have had to come up with new and innovative ways to help support girls and young women’s wellbeing during these uncertain times.

‘Being a volunteer for Girlguiding Scotland has really helped me embed myself into the community as well as being so rewarding, knowing that I am providing girls and young women with a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.’

Moira McKenna, chief guide for Girlguiding Scotland, said: ‘We currently have a strong team of around 10,000 volunteers, but with growing demand we want to ensure that all girls and young women have the opportunity to join Girlguiding.

‘We are looking to increase the adult membership to help more girls and young women access the benefits that guiding has to offer.

‘We are looking for more volunteers to get involved to make a meaningful impact in the lives of girls and young women, building on the incredible work during the pandemic.

‘New volunteers can choose from opportunities to work directly with young members and lead on the delivery of activities; go on international trips and adventure weekends away; and access bespoke training.

‘The campaign highlights how volunteering with Girlguiding Scotland supports people’s self-development and improves their confidence and wellbeing.’

Anyone can get involved in guiding, whether they’ve previously been a member, and with a variety of volunteer roles to choose from people can give the time that suits them.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer or know a girl who would like to join Guiding, please visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk to find out how to get involved.