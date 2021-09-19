MOJO 2021 preview – The Lush Puppies

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 16 with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, the Argyllshire Advertiser has been featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO festival.

The Lush Puppies

From Oban, Sheila MacGregor and Alison (Ali) Barrow are the Lush Puppies, a well-known and experienced musical pairing delivering smooth harmonies and guitar chording in their own exquisite style.

Each from musical families, Sheila and Ali have always had an interest in singing.

As a teenager Ali formed a band called Celtic Heart, while Sheila joined Seil Sound then Harvey’s Dream in her early twenties.

Ali also sings with the famous Oban Gaelic Choir.

The Lush Puppies began in 2008 when a shared love of Joni Mitchell among other influences sparked a friendship and musical partnership that has continued to this day.

They first performed at local open mic nights around Oban where they had a great time playing their own unique harmonies and sound, with covers from Kylie, Bill Withers, Martha Wainright and many more, to a great audience response.

Over the next decade they continued doing covers and many a successful gig, becoming a bigger band in 2011 when Jim Bowes (guitar), Mike Henderson (drums) and Dan Griffiths (bass) joined, embracing the girls’ original acoustic set but adding a more rocky and funky feel.

The band featured at most of the main festivals in Argyll in this period, plus wedding gigs and playing in pubs and clubs – but Sheila and Ali’s big break for their original music came in 2018/19 when they took part in a songwriters’ workshop run by John Saitch and Rhona Dugald in Oban, which boosted their flair for harmony and melody.

Ali’s guitar chording and Sheila’s song-writing skills developed into a truly warm indie folk and funk fusion style.

Their tracks Summer Song and Shades of Blue really empathise this new passion – and they have plans to do an EP with more recording and writing on the way.