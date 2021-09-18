Tarbert sports pitches’ defibrillator inspired by Euros drama

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A health scare watched by millions of sports fans has led to a new lifesaving facility for Tarbert.

Football coach Jonathan Scott watched in horror as Danish player Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euro finals in June and decided there and then that the equipment used to save the footballer’s life should be available to the sports players of Tarbert.

‘I sat and watched as he collapsed and I could only think of the numbers of children and adults that use the soccer centre in Tarbert and how something like that could happen here,’ Jonathan said.

‘On a Saturday we can have around 40 kids here, plus parents and the rest of the week there are people of all ages using the facilities.

‘I decided that the defibrillator that saved Christian Eriksen could make all the difference if something happened to anyone here.’

Jonathan spoke to the organisations that use the sports fields and found a lot of support for the idea of installing the defibrillator.

Together the soccer centre, the amateur football club, the school parent council and the Monday Night Gang of footballers found the funds to buy the lifesaving equipment.

The installation was provided free of charge by electrician Campbell Ramsay.

‘It was all fully funded by the organisations without grants or loans,’ Jonathan explained.

‘Everyone’s delighted it’s installed as, even although the school has one the time it would take to make the journey between there and the pitches could be the difference between life and death as the first three and a half minutes after cardiac arrest are crucial.’

The defibrillator is of particular use to the community as it is child-friendly due to its design which does not require its pads to be changed for different ages.

‘There are first-aiders in each of the organisations that use the pitches,’ Jonathan added.

‘So there is a bank of knowledge on how to use the defibrillator, however, when the Covid numbers reduce we will have a demonstration open to all so that as many people as possible can make use of it if an emergency occurred.’