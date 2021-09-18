Science Matters – does genetic tolerance aid wild swimmers?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Wild swimming has become increasingly popular during lockdown, but in general people are divided into those who love swimming in cold water and those who think that it’s complete madness.

Now scientists have found a possible explanation for this division related to a muscle protein called alpha-actinin-3 (ACTN3).

We have two types of muscle fibres – type 1 and type 2.

Type 1 fibres provide fatigue resistance important for prolonged, submaximal activity like marathon running, while type 2 fibres produce a rapid and powerful force for short-burst, vigorous activities such as sprinting.

The two types of fibres respond differently to cold exposure – type 1 fibres produce an involuntary, low-intensity, continuous increase in muscle tone, while type 2 fibres give bursts of high-intensity activity causing overt shivering.

ACTN3 is only active in type 2 muscle fibres, and deficiency of this protein is caused by a non-functioning ACTN3 gene.

This occurs in 16-18 per cent of the world’s population, around 1.5 billion people, and is most common in Europe and Asia.

These people lack type 2 muscle fibre activity and although this is compensated by having larger type 1 fibres, it adversely affects muscle function, impacting on athletic performance, particularly in sprint and power activities.

Now scientists have investigated the role of ACTN3 in cold tolerance (1).

Male participants, 15 with functioning and 27 with non-functioning ACTN3, were immersed in water at 14°C for 20-minute periods interspersed with 10-minute rest periods at room temperature (22°C).

The ordeal ended either after a maximum of six immersions or when participants’ body temperature dropped to 35.5°C.

The scientists found improved cold tolerance in those with non-functioning ACTN3, some 69 per cent of whom maintained body temperature above 35.5°C compared to 30 per cent of those with functional ACTN3.

So those lacking functional type 2 fibres had better cold tolerance, suggesting that cold-induced increased muscle tone is more efficient at generating heat than overt shivering.

Improved cold tolerance probably gave our ancestors an evolutionary survival advantage after their migration from Africa to colder climes in Eurasia, so explaining the high frequency of non-functioning ACTN3 in today’s northern populations.

It would be interesting to investigate how many Scottish wild swimmers carry this genetic variant.

(1) Wyckelsma et al. Am J Hu Gen. 108, 446-457. 2021.