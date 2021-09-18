News from the districts – September 17, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Craignish

There was warming soup and bread for hungry beach cleaners near Ardfern last weekend.

Volunteers gathered at Kintraw on the morning of Saturday September 12 to give the beach area a tidy up.

The community effort was intended to raise funds for Craignish Primary School and had a particular focus on the problem of micro-plastics washed up on the shore.

Lochgoilhead

Popular boutique music festival Gig in the Goil has been called off for 2022.

In an online statement, organiser Argyll Holidays said: ‘We’d like to thank everyone who has supported the event over the years – the hundreds of artists and bands who have graced our stages, suppliers, traders and all of you who have come along to party and support the event annually.

‘If you have booked accommodation with Argyll Holidays and would like to cancel, we are happy to offer a full refund.

Please email info@argyllholidays.com with your booking reference number and ‘CANCEL’ in the subject of the email, our team will be in touch.

A limited programme of entertainment will, however, be provided across the weekend at Drimsynie Estate.

The company confirmed that all Gig in the Goil tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.

Arrochar

Argyll and Bute Council has had an offer to buy a car park in Arrochar accepted.

The local authority’s leases on the two Glen Loin car parks in the village expired last year, but the council has continued to rent them on a short-term basis.

At a virtual meeting on September 16 of Argyll and Bute Council’s Helensburgh and Lomond area committee, council executive director Douglas Hendry said in a report: ‘The council was keen to continue to operate the car parks as they provide a valuable public service.

‘However, this does require to be based on terms which reflect the costs and benefits of operating the service.

‘Luss Estates marketed the car park which they own with a closing date set for February 12, 2021.

‘However, they subsequently removed the car park from the market having decided to operate it themselves, and have been working with the council to ensure a smooth transition of the service.

‘Clydebank Developments, which owns the majority of the other car park in Arrochar, marketed it for sale with a closing date of April 30, 2021.

‘The estates team submitted an offer on behalf of the council which has been accepted in principle.

‘Accordingly, legal services have been instructed to conclude the acquisition which will allow the service to continue to operate.’