Letters to the editor – September 17, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

‘Snail’s pace’ at the Rest

Sir,

Now the Holyrood election is over and the SNP has been re-elected, the party has obviously lost interest in solving the problems at the Rest and be Thankful.

Before the election we had a cabinet minister at the A83 task force meetings promising action and launching a consultation on the preferred route. At the latest meeting we didn’t even get a junior minister – only civil servants.

The meeting was very disappointing. The consultation ended four months ago. Progress towards a permanent solution to the problems at the Rest and be Thankful is moving at a snail’s pace.

We were told it could be 2023 before the SNP government even announces its preferred route.

The SNP don’t realise the urgency of finding a solution. It’s high time our MSPs actually did something to make a solution happen.

Councillor Alan Reid, Cowal ward

Green jobs revolution ‘myth’

Sir,

The CS Wind factory based in Machrihanish – which employed approximately 130 people and was the only UK facility manufacturing onshore and offshore wind towers – last week entered into administration.

It was purchased by a South Korean company in April 2016.

Unite has repeatedly highlighted the depressing situation at the wind turbine factory which has been effectively mothballed by its owners since November 2019.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise had also taken out an injunction against the company which blocked the removal of equipment over fears of asset stripping. CS Wind had benefited from enterprise grants totalling £3 million.

Unite has been at the forefront of campaigning for Scottish facilities and factories to benefit from the ‘green manufacturing revolution’.

The union has heavily criticised the Scottish and UK Governments over the minimal manufacturing work which has been directly created by the billions of pounds being invested into the renewables sector in Scotland.

The Scottish Government in 2010 claimed that developing a low-carbon economy would create up to 28,000 direct jobs in the offshore wind sector, and ‘a further 20,000 jobs in related industries’ by 2020.

The Office for National Statistics published data in March, estimating that full-time equivalent direct employment in the offshore wind sector in Scotland for 2019 was 1,400 jobs.

The onshore wind data estimated 1,900 jobs created for 2019, down from an estimated 3,600 jobs in 2016.

Unite repeatedly warned of the disgraceful situation which was developing.

The Scottish Government has sat back and watched from the sidelines, offering absolutely nothing.

It’s high time they accept that on their watch, for over a decade now, there has been minimal green and low-carbon manufacturing jobs directly created in Scotland.

There is no jobs revolution – it’s a myth.

The Scottish Government’s projection of nearly 50,000 jobs by 2020 comes crashing against the stark reality that for both the onshore and offshore wind sectors only 3,300 jobs were estimated to have been created by 2019.

It’s a pathetic return on the billions of pounds being poured into and around Scotland’s shores.

It’s a national scandal.

Pat Rafferty, Unite Scottish secretary

Buy better and bin less

Sir,

Zero Waste Scotland has launched its first responsible consumption campaign, encouraging consumers to be ‘carbon savvy’ when shopping.

Around 80 per cent of our carbon footprint in Scotland comes from our consumption habits and this is damaging the planet.

The campaign aims to educate consumers on simple ways they can tackle the climate crisis and bring to the forefront the startling fact that everything we buy, be that goods, materials or services, has a carbon cost.

Zero Waste Scotland – a not-for-profit environmental organisation funded by the Scottish Government and European Regional Development Fund – published its landmark Scottish Material Flow Accounts in June, a model which calculates the scale and nature of Scotland’s consumption by calculating all the finished products we consume, whether made in Scotland or imported.

This analysis quantified Scotland’s material footprint for the first time highlighting the unsustainably high rate at which Scots buy, use and discard products in their everyday lives, with the associated carbon footprint fuelling climate change at an alarming rate.

Zero Waste Scotland calculates that the average Scot consumes 18.4 tonnes of materials every year – that’s the equivalent of 50kg per day on average. Academics agree that a sustainable level of material use, which would still allow for a high quality of life, is about eight tonnes per person per year.

Zero Waste Scotland is advocating for mindful shopping, encouraging Scots to buy smarter and adopt reuse, repair and renting behaviours as well as embracing second-hand shopping.

When finished with an item, it is calling on people to dispose of items responsibly by donating, reselling or recycling.

With global climate change discussions at an all-time high and COP26 coming to Glasgow this November, the topic of responsible consumption in relation to the climate crisis has never been more timely.

Everything we buy has a carbon cost and we are urging Scots to think differently about what we buy and how we consume.

Changing our own consumption habits is the single biggest thing we can all do to play our part in tackling climate change.

Now is the time for action and we want people to bin less and buy better, seeking out items which will last longer.

Responsible consumption isn’t on the COP26 agenda so we wanted to ensure it is top of the consumer agenda.

To learn more about the campaign, please visit www.howtowasteless.co.uk for further details.

Iain Gulland, chief executive, Zero Waste Scotland