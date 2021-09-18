Experts and local politicians to speak at Argyll climate summit

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A climate summit for Argyll and Bute hopes to inspire communities to take action in the build up to the United Nations’ conference in Glasgow.

With COP26 just round the corner Time for Change Argyll and Bute has announced its speakers for its own summit on September 20.

MSPs Jenni Minto and Jackie Baillie and MP Brendan O’ Hara have confirmed that they will be attending the event, which will be opened by University of St Andrews climate scientist Dr James Rae.

Additional confirmed speakers include Andy Clements from Gigha Renewable Energy, who will be talking about how Gigha has set up Scotland’s first community-owned, grid-connected wind farm, and Adele Lidderdale from the Orkney Islands Council, who is an expert on green hydrogen.

Each of the summit’s speakers is an expert in a climate solution that already exists and can be scaled up to work across Argyll and Bute.

Time for Change (TfC), the group behind the conference, is a volunteer-led community climate campaign group spanning the whole of Argyll and Bute.

The group was formed in June 2019 by high school and university students who felt frustrated by the disparity between the increasing climate disasters across the world, as well as increases in local incidents and the slow pace of climate action from local and national governments.

Their aim is to link communities and policy-makers to ensure climate policy does not leave people or communities behind.

Everyone is welcome to be part of the summit and can sign up at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/argyll-bute-climate-summit-tickets-165643992641