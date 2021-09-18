Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 17, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ambulance help

Our health and social care system is under severe pressure in the pandemic – from GP practices to carers and hospital services to ambulances.

We’ve never seen anything resembling the unrelenting demands placed on hard-pressed ambulance crews.

They keep smiling through it and are a credit to their profession. There just seems to be too few of them, or too few vehicles.

It is impossible to compare a single landmass such as the central belt with good infrastructure to Argyll and Bute with sea lochs, hills to get around and many inhabited islands. The population is smaller and much more dispersed, so providing ambulance cover must be that bit more difficult.

But surely we should be given the resources to provide adequate cover – and avoid a future tragedy as a result of delayed ambulance attendance.

Targeting a home

Over the years Tarbert Gun Club has given pleasure to many and raised charity funds, supported by the dedication of people like the late Bobby McColl. For the sake of Bobby and others who put so much into the club over the years, let’s hope it finds a new home.