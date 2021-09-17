Police report – August 27, 2021
Abusive behaviour
At about 11.40am on Wednesday September 8, outside Bowmore Primary School, Bowmore, police officers were called to a male allegedly acting in an agitated manner. On arrival at the scene police arrested a 36-year-old man for abusive behaviour. He was later taken off the island and released on bail with conditions preventing him from returning to Islay.