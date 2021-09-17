New energy for Tarbert trad music

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert’s Gaelic music tuition festival, Fèis an Tairbeirt, is taking part in a new project where professional musicians will guide the next generation of traditional music tutors.

Across Scotland, 18 musicians, including 10 young emerging music tutors, will be employed in a project which aims to re-establish traditional music opportunities for young people after the last 18 months in which such activities have been seriously curtailed.

With support from Creative Scotland and other funders, Gaelic arts organisation Fèisean nan Gàidheal has launched the exciting Treòir project which allows local fèisean (Gaelic arts tuition festivals, mainly for young people) to host a musician-in-residence and mentored musician for six months.

Treòir, meaning guide; direction; energy, has been adopted by nine fèisean and was designed to offer secure employment to freelance traditional musicians whose livelihoods have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, while providing mentoring and training for less experienced tutors.

The project will also offer traditional music learning opportunities for young people, particularly in remote or rural areas and areas of socioeconomic deprivation.

Eight professional musicians will work with 10 young musicians to support them with their teaching skills whilst sharing their knowledge and experience, helping to build their confidence in a teaching setting.

The musicians-in-residence will also establish a programme of music classes or workshops in the area in which their fèis is based, visiting nurseries, parent and toddler groups, schools and youth groups to teach traditional and Gaelic music.

The early years sector, which has been hit particularly hard during the pandemic with regards to music and Gaelic education and delivery, will be a main focus for the project.

Some of the musicians-in-residence may also research and collect local tunes, songs and stories which will result in a teaching resource that can be used by current and future fèis participants.

In Tarbert, the Treòir programme – with musician in residence Ailie Robertson and mentored tutor-in-residence Niamh MacKaveney – is now open for applications, offering one-to-one online lessons on clarsach, whistles, fiddle, keyboards and Gaelic singing. Lessons will start at the end of September.

Fèis an Tairbeirt can provide instruments and assist with access to devices or the internet for lessons.

Email mail@feisantairbeirt.co.uk for more information.