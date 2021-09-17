More ambulance staff, but not for Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

More ambulance staff are being recruited in Argyll and Bute to ease pressure on the service – but the Scottish Ambulance Service reports no extra resources for the Mid Argyll area.

A social media posting this week by the Scottish Ambulance Service reported that it was ‘facing an unprecedented period of significant and sustained pressure on our services’ as the pandemic continues.

Ambulance personnel have been doing their job with their usual professionalism, but reports have emerged in recent months of Mid Argyll patients having to wait as long as 21 hours for an ambulance, so stretched are resources.

This week the service announced an extra 140 frontline staff – paramedics, newly qualified paramedics and technicians – to be located across the West region, including Argyll and Bute, as part of its Demand and Capacity programme.

These are due to be in place by April 2022.

The programme, supported by £20m from the Scottish Government, aims to ‘better align resources to meet current and projected patient demand’.

Scottish Ambulance Service west regional director David Robertson said: ‘These new resources will ensure we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland.

‘They will also complement our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months in extremely demanding circumstances.’

In response to questions from the Argyllshire Advertiser about the Argyll and Bute situation, a Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson replied: ‘…we will continue to see an increase in staff in Argyll and Bute through the reduction of on-call working.

‘In Oban we’ve recently introduced two new staff members to provide the highest level of staffing the area has ever had, and in Rothesay one new member of staff has joined the service.

‘These additions, along with investment in new vehicles, will have a positive impact on the service we provide to communities across the west of Scotland.’

Representing Mid Argyll, Councillor Dougie Philand requested a meeting with local management in August following recent potentially serious delays in ambulance attendance, but earlier this week no date had yet been set.